History of Stonehaven:The Quarry Town, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Harrington Beach State Park, 531 Highway D, Belgium. Join Vicki Manzeck on a walk through the park learning about the people who lived and worked in the company town of Stonehaven. Meet at Ansay Welcome Center. Park admission required.
Summer Kids Movies Series: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Rivoli Theatre, W62N563 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Free tickets are available at the Cedarburg, Grafton, Mequon and Thiensville branches of Port Washington State Bank.
Maxwell Street Day, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Firemen’s Park, W65N796 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Treasures galore. 600 vendors. Food and beverage available. Free admission. Parking on grounds is $10.
Annual WWA’s Ozaukee County Shoot, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Ozaukee Cty. Fish & Game Assoc., 5123 County Road Y, Fredonia. 50 round special sporting clays. $25 per round or $20 per round for children under 16. Includes 1-year WWA membership. Also enjoy food, drink and raffles.
Fire Up The Forge, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Village, 4880 Highway I, Saukville. Enjoy demonstrations by local blacksmiths, make it and take it project, bluegrass jam and brat fry. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for students age 5 to 17 and seniors age 65 and up and free for children under 5 and OCHS members.