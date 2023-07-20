Movie Matinee: “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” 3 p.m. to5 p.m. Friday, Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon.
Belgium Summer Nights Live, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Community Park, 106 Beech St., Belgium. Enjoy food from area restaurants, music from Random Maxx, night market, beer and wine garden and fun games.
Summer Sounds: V05 with Sugo, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Cedar Creek Park, N52W5882 Portland Road, Cedarburg.
Flick N Float: “DC League of Super Pets,” 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Grafton Family Aquatic Center, 649 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton. Bring an inflatable raft to float on or watch from the pool deck. Concessions available for purchase. No carry-ins please. Admission is $5 or free with a Family Aquatic Center season pass.
Window to the Universe, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Harrington Beach State Park, 531 Highway D, Belgium. Explore the beauty and depth of the night sky with the Northern Cross Science Foundation. Bring your bug spray. Park admission required.
Summer Kids Movies Series: “DC League of Super Pets,” 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Rivoli Theatre, W62N563 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Free tickets are available at the Cedarburg, Grafton, Mequon and Thiensville branches of Port Washington State Bank.