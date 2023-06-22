Summer Sounds: Eddie 9V with Hanna Simone, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Cedar Creek Park, N52W5882 Portland Road, Cedarburg.

Flick N Float: “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Grafton Family Aquatic Center, 649 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton. Bring an inflatable raft to float on or watch from the pool deck. Concessions available for purchase. No carry-ins please. Admission is $5 or free with a Family Aquatic Center season pass.

Thiensville Village Wide Rummage, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Thiensville.

Radio Controlled Air Show, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, W5121 County Highway D, West Bend. Food, drinks, public raffles. Free admission and free parking.

Get daily updates from the News Graphic sent directly to your email inbox.

Throwback Movie Matinee: “All the President's Men,” 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon.

Kick The Dust Up Rodeo, 1 p.m. Saturday, Buechler Farms, 587 S. Royal Ave., Belgium. Enjoy rodeo, food, music and family fun. Admission is $16 in advance or $20 at the gate.

Pommerntag, 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Rotary Park, 4100 W. Highland Road, Mequon. Enjoy live music, food, drink, dancing, genealogy research, indoor cultural displays and more. Free admission.

Recommended for you