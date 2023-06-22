Summer Sounds: Eddie 9V with Hanna Simone, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Cedar Creek Park, N52W5882 Portland Road, Cedarburg.
Flick N Float: “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Grafton Family Aquatic Center, 649 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton. Bring an inflatable raft to float on or watch from the pool deck. Concessions available for purchase. No carry-ins please. Admission is $5 or free with a Family Aquatic Center season pass.
Thiensville Village Wide Rummage, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Thiensville.
Radio Controlled Air Show, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, W5121 County Highway D, West Bend. Food, drinks, public raffles. Free admission and free parking.
Throwback Movie Matinee: “All the President's Men,” 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon.
Kick The Dust Up Rodeo, 1 p.m. Saturday, Buechler Farms, 587 S. Royal Ave., Belgium. Enjoy rodeo, food, music and family fun. Admission is $16 in advance or $20 at the gate.
Pommerntag, 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Rotary Park, 4100 W. Highland Road, Mequon. Enjoy live music, food, drink, dancing, genealogy research, indoor cultural displays and more. Free admission.