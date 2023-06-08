Lionfest, 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Village Park, 250 Elm St., Thiensville. Live music, carnival rides, men’s softball tournament, and more. Famous chicken dinner on Saturday.
Breakfast On The Farm, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Roden Echo Valley LLC, 5545 County Road Y, West Bend. Enjoy breakfast, barn tours, petting zoo, live music, antique tractors and more. Breakfast will be served rain or shine. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the farm.
Classic Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Pioneer Village, 4880 Highway I, Saukville. $10 vehicle participation fee. First 75 vehicles get a commemorative dash plaque. Tour 20 historic buildings. Enjoy a Bluegrass Jam. Refreshments available. Free admission. Free shuttle available to Car Show.
Annual Car Show & Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Post, W57N481 Hilbert Ave., Cedarburg. Enjoy food, drink, raffles and trophies. $10 car registration and/or $35 vendor booth.
Flag Day Celebration, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Stony Hill School, 5595 Highway I, Fredonia. Visit the birthplace of Flag Day, stroll the Avenue of Flags, refreshments and more. Belgium American Legion Honor Guard Flag Raising at 1 p.m. Free shuttle available to Flag Day Celebration.
Annual Grafton Lions Chicken Roast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Veterans Park, 1000 13th Ave., Grafton. Tickets are $16 in advance or $17 day of.