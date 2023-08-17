Summer Sounds: Robert Jon & The Wreck with 90s Jake, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Cedar Creek Park, N52W5882 Portland Road, Cedarburg.
Newburg Village-wide Rummage, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Newburg.
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Redeemer Lutheran Church, W76N627 Wauwatosa Road, Cedarburg. A variety of vendors.
Throwback Movie Matinee: “The Big Green,” 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon.
Art & Chalk Fest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend. Experience live art demos, chalk art, art activities, live entertainment, food vendors, beer garden and free admission for the weekend to the MOWA.
Annual Car Show, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Fireman's Park, 510 W. Main St., Newburg. $8 per vehicle if participating. Enjoy music, food, beverage and door prizes.
Annual Grafton Athletics Booster Club Corn Roast, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Veterans Park, 1000 13th Ave., Grafton. Enjoy food, games, live music and more.
Concours Car Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Coal Dock Park, 146 S. Wisconsin St., Port Washington. Enjoy vintage and exotic vehicles. Food and drink available. Live music. Free admission.