Movie Matinee: “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.” 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon.

Port Washington Outdoor Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Main St., Port Washington. Fresh produce, plants, foods, sundries, art and live entertainment.

Sunflower Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Appleland Farm Market, 4177 State Road 57, Fredonia. Tickets are $5 per person or $15 per family. Each ticket includes admission and one complimentary Sunflower. Also enjoy craft vendors, corn maze, bounce house, brat fry and U-Pick Apples.

Annual Port Rendezvous, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Park, 430 N. Lake St., Port Washington. Enjoy live music, food and drink.

Maxwell Street Day, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Firemen’s Park, W65N796 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Treasures galore. 600 vendors. Food and beverage available. Free admission. Parking on grounds is $10.

Wheels On Main, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV, West Bend. See over 20 vehicle classes. Enjoy food, drink, live music, craft & vendor fair, kids activities and more. If participating, day of registration starts at 7 a.m. $10 per vehicle to participate.

Venetian Fest, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Port Washington marina. Enjoy venetian boat parade at dusk, cardboard regatta, live music and food and drink.

