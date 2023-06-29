Summer Sounds:The Soul Rebels with DJ Bizzon, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Cedar Creek Park, N52W5882 Portland Road, Cedarburg.
Port Washington Outdoor Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Main St., Port Washington. Fresh produce, plants, foods, sundries, art and live entertainment.
Family Fun Before the Fourth, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Village Park, 250 Elm St., Thiensville. Enjoy live music, parade, food, drink, fireworks, Badgerland Water Ski Show and more.
Holidaze, 4 p.m. Saturday, downtown Grafton. Enjoy a parade at 4 p.m. followed by a party at Lime Kiln Park. Fireworks at dusk.
Independence Day Celebration, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Slinger Speedway, 280 Cedar Creek Road, Slinger. Gates open at 5 p.m. Divisions include Elite 8 Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Slinger Bees and more. Tickets are $22 for adults, $12 for seniors age 62 or older and students age 12-17, $5 for children age 6-11 and free for children 5 and under.
Rotary Music Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Cedarburg High School Athletic Field, W68N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Enjoy drum and bugle corps from Blue Stars, Madison Scouts, Colt Cadets, Phantom Regiment, Cavaliers and Troopers. Ticket prices range from $25 to $45 and can be ordered at dcitickets.showare.com or at the gate.