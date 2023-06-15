Summer Sounds:Yam Haus with Bellends, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Cedar Creek Park, N52W5882 Portland Road, Cedarburg.
Thiensville Village Wide Rummage, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Thiensville.
Rods-n-Relics Annual Car Show, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Lime Kiln Park, 2020 S. Green Bay Road, Grafton. Enjoy car show, food, drink, live music by Maple Road Blues Band and more.
Throwback Movie Matinee: “Free Willy,” 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon.
Heritage Day, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jonathan Clark House Museum, 13615 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon. Experience the life of our early settlers. Enjoy house tours, farm animals and dairy treats. Free family event.
Summer Kölschtise, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Annex at Foxtown, 6375 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. Enjoy live music, food, drink and more. Free admission.
Dirty Dads Mud Race, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Cedarburg Firemen’s Park, W65N780 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. This new fundraising event benefits the Cedarburg Fire Department and Cedarburg Friends of Parks and Recreation.
Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, American Legion and Auxiliary Post 470, 601 W. Dekora St., Saukville. Doors open at 5 p.m.