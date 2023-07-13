Melapalooza, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Centennial Park, 1370 17th Ave., Grafton. Enjoy live music, food, drink and softball tournament.
AstroWings of Grafton 34th Annual RC Fly-In and Swap Meet, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 1866 N. Port Washington Road, Grafton. See scale planes, jets, warbirds, aerobatics and helicopters. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Parking is $5.
Cedarburg Woman’s Club Garden Walk, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Cedarburg. Tickets are $20. Available in advance at Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly. Also available day of at the gardens. Walk is rain or shine.
Gathering on the Green: Ann Wilson of Heart with Special Guest Starship ft. Mickey Thomas, 4 p.m. Saturday, Rotary Park, 4100 Highland Road, Mequon. Parking lot opens at 4 p.m., Best of Blueburg Café at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $175.
Comedy All Stars 2023, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Memories Ballroom, 1077 Lake Drive, Port Washington. Featuring Jimmy McHugh, Des Mulrooney, Nic Gaza & Tim Harnson. Tickets for dinner & show are $62. Tickets for show-only are $57.
Rise and Shine in the Park: Cain featuring Franki Moscato, 11 a.m. Sunday, Rotary Park, 4100 Highland Road, Mequon. Parking lot opens at 11 a.m., show starts at 12 p.m. Tickets are $10 and must be bought online at www.gatheringonthegreen.org.