Washington County Fair, Hours vary Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV, West Bend. Fun for the whole family. Free parking. See www.wcfairpark.com for admission prices and more.
Lions Fest, 6 p.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Sunday, Veterans Park, 432 N. Lake St., Port Washington. Enjoy food, drink, live music and raffles. Watch the Fish Derby.
Holland Fest, 3 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park, 21 Van Altena Ave, Cedar Grove. Enjoy Dutch treats and traditional picnic food, live music, raffles, Saturday art fair, Saturday car show, Saturday scenic bus tours and more.
Summer Sounds: Magic Giant with A.J. Smith, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Cedar Creek Park, N52W5882 Portland Road, Cedarburg.
Throwback Movie Matinee: “The Apartment,” 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon.
Harry Potter at the Village, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Pioneer Village, 4880 Highway I, Saukville. Costume parade, LEGO display, games, activities, treats and more. Admission is $15, $5 for OCHS members and free for children age five and under.
Chicken Roast, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, American Legion Post 288, W57N481 Hilbert Ave., Cedarburg. Tickets are $16 and available at Cedarburg Piggly Wiggly or at the Legion Post.