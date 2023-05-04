Bird Walk with Paul Boyer, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Riveredge Nature Center, 4458 Highway Y, Saukville. See and hear a variety of migrating spring birds. Meet in front of the Visitor’s Center, rain or shine. For ages 12+. Free for members and nonmembers.
Movie Matinee, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon.
Michael Cavanaugh, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cedarburg Performing Arts Center, W68N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Tickets are $55.
Port Washington Indoor Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Inventor’s Brewpub, 435 N. Lake St., Port Washington. Organic produce, honey, cheese, eggs, breads, maple syrup, soaps, cupcakes, dog treats and more.
Free Range Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 6503 Pleasant Valley Road, Grafton. Featuring hand-crafted jewelry, woodworking, paintings, pottery, photography and more.
80s Prom Murder Mystery, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Cedarburg Cultural Center, W62N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dance party after performance. Prom attire welcome.
Tickets are $20 for members in advance or $25 for non-members and day of show.
UWM Steel PANthers Band, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon. Enjoy a lively percussion performance.