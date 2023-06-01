Newburg Firemen’s Picnic, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Newburg Fire Department, 508 Main St., Newburg. Enjoy live music, food, drink, carnival, Saturday tournaments, Sunday parade and more.
Belgium Summer Nights Live, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Community Park, 106 Beech St., Belgium. Enjoy food and drink, music, night market and fun games including a cornhole tournament. Entry fee for cornhole is $30 per team for adults and $20 per team for students in grades five through 12.
Fishing Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Harrington Beach State Park, 531 Highway D, Belgium. Come out to Puckett’s Pond for a fun day of fishing. Fun for all ages. Fishing equipment, lunch and giveaways will be provided. Park admission and a fishing license are not required.
Family Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1860 Light Station, 311 Johnson St., Port Washington. Enjoy docent-led tours, art activities, artist demonstrations, free ice cream, live music and more.
Port Festival of the Arts, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, downtown Port Washington. Enjoy live music, shopping, activities, food, drink and more.