CUW Spring Musical: “Seven Brides For Seven Brothers,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, non-CUW students age 13+, and veterans, $7 for CUW faculty and staff and CUW alumni, $5 for CUW students and children 5-12 and free for children under five.
Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series: David Roth, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon. Doors open at 7 p.m. Capacity is limited to 120. Tickets are $19 in advance, $23 day of show or $12 for students with ID. Visit www.wsss.org for more information.
Brewery Comedy Tour, 8 pm. Saturday, The Annex at Foxtown, 6375 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 in advance or $20 day of show/at the door. For ages 18 and up.
Free Trail Access All Week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Riveredge Nature Center, 4458 Highway Y, Saukville. Stop by the visitor’s center to grab a map and check in. Sunday sign in will be posted on the door.
Gloria! A Celebration of Sacred Music, 3 p.m. Sunday, Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W. Chapel Hill Road, Mequon. Hear the Milwaukee Area Messiah Community Chorus and Orchestra feature Mozart's Symphony No. 29 in A-major, Morten Lauridsen’s “Sure on this Shining Night,” and Haydn’s “Grosse Orgelmesse” Mass in E-flat. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Donations to support Milwaukee Rescue Mission welcome.