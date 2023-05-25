Harley Silo 2nd Annual Pig Roast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Monday, The Hilltop Haven, W4907 Hilltop Road, Fredonia. Cost is $20 and all you can eat. Live music and raffles.
Boltonville Rain Days, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; 3:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Boltonville Fire Department, 9336 Bolton Drive, Kewaskum. Enjoy live music, carnival, water fights, food, drink, Friday fireworks, Sunday parade and more.
Window to the Universe, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Harrington Beach State Park, 531 Highway D, Belgium. Explore the beauty and depth of the night sky with the Northern Cross Science Foundation. Bring your bug spray. Vehicle admission required.
Throwback Movie Matinee: “My Fair Lady,” 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon.
Maxwell Street Day, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Firemen's Park, W65N796 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Treasures galore. 600 vendors. Food and beverage available. Free admission. Parking on grounds is $10.
Living History Encampment Vietnam Era, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Legion Memorial Park, W57N481 Hilbert Ave., Cedarburg. See the 5th Special Forces A-332 encampment and hear as they share their stories.