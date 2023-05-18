Crossroads Rendezvous, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Peninsula Park, 303 E. Clay St., Saukville. A living- history experience celebrating Wisconsin’s fur trade era. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, Armed Forces & veterans, $2 for children under 18 and free for children under 2.
Friday Fish Fry, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Cedarburg American Legion Post 288, W57N481 Hilbert Ave., Cedarburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Full Menu. Prices available on Legion website.
Dinner Theater: ‘Packing Up Polly,’ 6:30 p.m. Friday; 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Memories Ballroom, 1077 Lake Drive, Port Washington. Tickets for dinner & show are $57. Tickets for show-only are $52.
WWII Living History, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Ozaukee County Pioneer Village, 4880 Highway I, Saukville. See living historians showcase various artifacts from the WWII era, demos, lunch, vendors, parade, village battles and more. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students ages 1317 & seniors, $5 for Veterans & children ages 5-12 and free for WWII veterans.
Brahms: A German Requiem, 3 p.m. Sunday, Concordia University Wisconsin Field House, 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon. Bel Canto collaborates with Kettle Moraine Symphony and several high schools from around southeastern Wisconsin. Tickets are $25.
Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, American Legion and Auxiliary Post 470, 601 W. Dekora St., Saukville. Doors open at 5 p.m.