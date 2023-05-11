Bird Walk with Paul Boyer, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Riveredge Nature Center, 4458 Highway Y, Saukville. See and hear a variety of migrating spring birds. Meet in front of the Visitor’s Center rain or shine. Ages 12+.
Free for members and nonmembers.
Maifest, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Annex at Foxtown, 6375 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. Enjoy food, drink and live music on both days and vendors on Saturday. Free admission and free music.
The Radio Rosies, 7 p.m. Friday, Cedarburg PAC, W68N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Tickets are $20.
Belgium Village Wide Rummage, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Belgium.
Lakeshore Symphonic Band: Folksong Inspirations, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedarburg PAC, W68N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Tickets are $8 general admission or free for students with ID and children under 5.
Comedy Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cedarburg Cultural Center, W62N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Featuring A.J. Grill, Matty Field and Michael Kittelson.
Hosted by Ryan Mason. Tickets are $10 for CCC members in advance and $15 for non-members and day of show.
WSSS: Katie Dahl, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon. Doors open at 7 p.m. Capacity is limited to 120.
Tickets are $19 in advance, $23 day of show or $12 for students with ID. Visit www.wsss.org for more information.