Gathering on the Green seeing changes at the top

MEQUON — There’s a moment, not more than 3 minutes, during the joy and craziness of a Gathering on the Green concert that organizers Rob Kos and Melissa Shneyder just stop and listen to the music and take in the awe of the crowds.
It’s a quick burst of gratification for the work they invest year round for the traditionally three-day outdoor concert at Rotary Park in Mequon.
But there is even more work to be done these days, as they work to educate the community that GOG is not just a long weekend of music in July anymore.
And at the same time, there are internal adjustments afoot.
Kos, who took over as executive director of the organization in 2015, stepped down from the role earlier this year. He will stay involved with the organization. Shneyder is filling his director role in the interim.
In addition to Kos’ new role at Gathering on the Green, he is the executive director of the Thiensville Business Association and has started working as the manager for Menomonee Falls Downtown and the Wauwatosa Village Business Improvement District.
The pair work well together, with Shneyder the visionary and Kos in charge of executing her ideas.
Both have a deep passion for the power of music and bringing the GOG brand further across the area.
“I love what music can do in the community,” said Shneyder, who has served on the GOG Board of Directors even before Kos arrived in Mequon from the East Coast.
In Kos’ first year, he helped bring in Rick Springfield as the headliner, doubling the amount typically spent on a GOG act. The following year, he again doubled it, bringing in Huey Lewis and the News.
And while those headliners left a giddy impression of just what Kos and organizers were capable of, it was still just one weekend in July.
Slowly, though, that music has spilled over to more nights, more weekends and more communities. GOG is behind Music in the Market at the Mequon Public Market and even a community art project there. Last year they hosted two concerts in Thiensville Village Park and will hold four this year.
They also expanded the July signature event to four nights. This year’s celebration will start Thursday, July 7 and go through Sunday, July 10. Specifically:
- July 7: Let it Ring, a tribute to veterans and first responders, featuring music by Bruce in the USA, the world’s No. 1 Bruce Springsteen tribute band.
- July 8: The Roots & Boots Tour featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin. With special guest Matt Wynn.
- July 9: 38 Special and Night Ranger.
- July 10: Rise & Shine concert featuring Danny Gokey.
Tickets are now on sale for the July 8 to July 10 concerts. Go to https://gatheringonthegreen.org/ to purchase tickets or learn more about the organization.