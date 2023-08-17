WEST BEND — Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge counties’ 38th annual GERMANfest returns to West Bend Aug. 24 to Aug. 27 in Regner Park, 800 N. Main St, West Bend.
GERMANfest is free to attend, as is parking at Regner Park.
The festival will offer both traditional German fare and a variety of additional offerings, including bratwurst, German desserts from Hankerson’s, traditional ethnic fare provided by The Norbert and several food trucks. There will be a fish fry on Friday.
There will also be an assortment of beer and other beverages for purchase.
Aug. 24 (5 p.m.-11 p.m.)
GERMANfest will begin with entertainment provided by the Hometown Foundation.
Tim Schmidt of Delta Defense will start things off at 5 p.m., followed by Party Marty & the Dirt Bags at 5:45 p.m. and Pat McCurdy at 7:30 p.m.
Chicken Wire Empire will be the final performance of the night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
At 5 p.m., the Kinderzone will open with a variety of activities for kids, including face painting, German bingo, singing German songs and more. Donations are not required to enjoy the Kinderzone, but a $5 suggested donation is appreciated.
There will also be a sheepshead tournament again this year. The tournament will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Aug. 25 (10 a.m.-11 p.m.)
A new event has been added this year, with a bags tournament presented by Brew State Baggers and Red Bag Productions.
The cost to enter is $40 per team, with $10 of the fee benefiting Habitat for Humanity. The tournament will include four games of round robin before teams are placed into a double-elimination bracket (there will be both a competitive and social bracket) for the tournament.
Registration for the tournament will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The tournament will begin at 6 p.m.
Pre-registration through the Scoreholio app is appreciated. You can search “Germanfest” on the app to find the tournament and pre-register.
Live music will start at 10 a.m. with the Cedar Singers. At 11 a.m., Goodtime Dutchmen will perform, followed by Ryan Kautzer at noon, Box On at 3 p.m., Copper Box at 4 p.m. and The 5 Card Studs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Kinderzone will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the sheepshead tournament will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Aug. 26 (10 a.m.-11 p.m.)
Pommerche Tanzdeel Freistadt will perform at 10 a.m., followed by the River City Blaskapelle at 11 a.m.
Afternoon performances include the Dave Austin Polka Band at noon and 2 p.m., River City Blaskapelle at 2 p.m., the Steve Meisner Tribute at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Brian and the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen at 4:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., and the Alex Meixner Band from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Kinderzone will be open again from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the sheepshead tournament will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Aug. 27 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)
The final day will begin with the Mike Schneider Band performing at 10 a.m.
Pint Sized Polkas will take the stage next at 11 a.m., followed by the Mike Schneider Band again at noon, Carol & the Keynotes at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and the Alex Meixner Band at 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Kinderzone will be open from noon to 4 p.m., and the sheepshead tournament will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.