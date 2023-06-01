GRAFTON — Former Grafton High School valedictorian Jeffrey Wade recently received his doctorate in philosophy in earth science from Syracuse University, and has accepted a post-doctoral position with NASA at the Joint Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.
His work has been in the area of computational hydrology and study of water and its changing temperature effects on the eco-system.
He received geology and geophysics undergraduate degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has interned at the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration Office of Water Prediction and the U.S. Geological Survey.
