GRAFTON — Robotics ruled in Grafton High School’s Commons last Saturday as the district’s LEGO/Robotics teams showcased their projects.
Grafton Robotics consists of three levels of teams that use programs designed by FIRST, an organization that aims to inspire students who have a passion for all things science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
The program includes three levels. FIRST LEGO League Explore is designed for grades two through four. Teams of students focus on the fundamentals of engineering as they explore real-world problems, learn to design and code, and create unique solutions made with LEGO bricks and powered by LEGO Education WeDo 2.0.
FIRST LEGO League Challenge includes students in grades five through eight. Teams engage in research, problem-solving, coding and engineering — building and programming a LEGO robot that navigates the missions of a robot game. Teams also participate in a research project to identify and solve a relevant real-world problem.
In FIRST Tech Challenge, high school students must design, build, program and operate robots to compete in a head-to-head challenge in an alliance format. Guided by adult coaches, students develop STEM skills and practice engineering principles while realizing the value of hard work, innovation and working as a team.
Students in the League and Tech Challenge compete at the end of each year’s seasons.