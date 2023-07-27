Q. What can be done about the backups in the intersection of Highways C and W (Pioneer and Port Washington roads)? Specifically, there are terrible backups on northbound Port Washington Road trying to turn west onto Pioneer Road
A. The intersection is owned by Ozaukee County, but was partially reconstructed as part of the massive Wisconsin Department of Transportation Interstate 43 project that stretches from Silver Spring Drive in Glendale to Highway 60 in Grafton.
As ramps get built, open and close, the traffic adjusts accordingly. When the Pioneer Road bridge over the freeway was removed for reconstruction, motorists coming from the south were forced to use the Highland Road off-ramp, drive north on Port Washington Road and turn west onto Pioneer Road to get to their destinations.
But the lack of a left turn arrow has caused frustration for some drivers.
Ozaukee County Public Works Director Jon Edgren said he understands the frustration, but adding an arrow is not as easy as it might seem. For one, the “trombone” or signal arm on the north side of the intersection would need to be long enough to face drivers in the northbound turn lane. And that is currently not the case.
In order to have a left turn light for the northbound drivers, there would have to be a longer trombone arm, Edgren said.
“The current one only covers partially into the first lane,” said Edgren, adding that it would need to be extended twice or three times its current length.
New programming and new spacing would also need to be added.
“The issue is not as simple as not just throwing a new light up,” Edgren said.
Dan Sellers, WisDOT communications manager for the southeast region, said that only southbound and westbound lights had a left-turn around, the same as prior to construction and the way they will stay.
But that’s not to say Wis-DOT officials are not keeping an eye on traffic there.
“Our team has been monitoring this intersection — as well as others along the corridor — for how traffic is operating,” Sellers said. “Motorists are finding alternate ways to get around with some of the ramp closures in place. Traffic has still been able to traverse the intersection in one or two cycles.”