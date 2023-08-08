CEDARBURG — A man’s first time participating in the Ozaukee County Fair’s demolition derby put him in the hospital with first, second and third-degree burns after his car started on fire.
A GoFundMe fundraiser was started to help 22-year-old Grant of Cedar Grove with his medical bills. It was asked that only his first name be used.
Sgt. Eric Weisenberger of the Cedarburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred on Friday after 8 p.m. when Grant’s vehicle’s fuel tank was damaged during one of the rounds of the derby, which resulted in fuel leaking throughout the vehicle.
Grant took the vehicle into the pit area and, upon trying to turn over the engine, the vehicle ignited with him inside.
“One of his best friends rushed to his aid and pulled him out,” Weisenberger said, adding that others also assisted.
Weisenberger added that Grant was still on fire after being pulled out of the vehicle, but was put out by people nearby.
The car fire was extinguished by the Fredonia Fire Department, which had a fire engine on standby during the derby, said Cedarburg
Fire Chief Jeff Vahsholtz. Other members of fire departments in Ozaukee County who were on site at the fair, including the Cedarburg Fire Department, responded to the scene.
A Cedarburg ambulance transferred Grant to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee.
Vahsholtz said Grant was conscious and alert the whole time.
A GoFundMe was started for Grant by his aunt Jamie Pauly and his friend Collin Wilcox.
Pauly said her nephew just completed the third heat in the derby when the fire occurred. She thanked Wilcox for pulling Grant out of the burning car and his other friends, Chuck Bakalars and Jake Bohlmann, for also stepping up to help. “Grant wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them!” Pauly said. “We know that the medical bills will be pouring in at some point and we want to make sure Grant will be able to take this money raised and use it towards those bills. We thank you for all of your support.”
Pauly said on Monday that Grant was doing better; he was walking around the hospital floor and was eating and drinking. There is no set date for his release.
To donate to the GoFundMe fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/3OsaUN5.