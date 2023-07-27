CEDARBURG — Graduates from the Cedarburg High School Class of 1973 are invited to attend the 16th annual Golden Bulldogs Reunion on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26.
The class of 1973 will be celebrating its 50th class reunion and will be inducted in the Golden Bulldogs.
Committee members are creating a DVD and class banner. They have chosen to honor the late teacher, Richard Gates, who taught social studies at CHS.
Any graduate who has not received an invitation or who has not registered can do so prior to the deadline of Thursday, Aug. 3 by calling Bev Beyer at 262-377-1885.