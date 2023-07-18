GRAFTON —Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee County and event sponsors Sommer’s Automotive and Stifel-Mequon are hosting the third annual Golf for Kids’ Sake Monday, Aug. 14 at Fire Ridge Golf Club in Grafton.
The four-person scramble will tee off at 11 a.m. The day will be filled with fun par-3 contests, a $10,000 hole-in-one contest and raffles. Following golf, there will be heavy appetizers and a silent auction for a chance to outbid each other for some special items.
The cost is $125 per person or $480 for a foursome.
Golf for Kids’ Sake has become an annual tradition that supports the community and school-based mentoring programs. With over 63 youths currently waiting to be matched to a Big Brother or Sister, events like these are critical to raise both program awareness and the needed funds to recruit, screen, train and match new volunteer mentors with youths, according to BBBSOZ Executive Director Nicole Bulow, “By joining us on a summer day to hit the links, our golfers are helping over 150 Ozaukee youths benefit from having a positive and caring Big Brother or Sister in their lives,” Bulow said. “Our foursomes made up of friends and colleagues come together because they believe in the power of friendship. Our amazing Big Brothers and Sisters provide the special friendships our children need to experience academic and social success.”
To register, go to https://bbbsoz.org/events/golf-forkids/. For companies that are interested in sponsoring the event, BBBSOZ is accepting new sponsorships until Aug. 1. For more information about Golf for Kids’ Sake and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee, call 262-377-0784 or visit www.bbbsoz.org.