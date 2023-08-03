SAUKVILLE — The 16th annual Ozaukee Autumn Open — Scramblin’ for Funds — golf-fundraiser will be held Monday, Sept. 11 at Hawthorne Hills Golf Course in Saukville.
Proceeds from this year’s golf outing will support the United Way of Northern Ozaukee and the county’s most vulnerable families and individuals, assisting them with urgent crises like food insecurity, lack of stable housing and the many effects of trauma.
There are four ways to help raise money for Scramblin’ for Funds:
- Enjoy a day of golf , dinner, raffles and a program at Hawthorne Hills Golf Course during the Ozaukee Autumn Open. To sign up a foursome, go to www.unitedwayno.org/golf.
- Sponsor the 16th annual Ozaukee Autumn Open golf outing. Email Barbara Bates-Nelson at unitedwayno@gmail.com or go online to unitedwayno.org/golf to register.
- Donate funds to help organizers purchase raffle prizes.
- Purchase raffle tickets and enjoy the outings and items donated by the generous supporters.
United Way of Northern Ozaukee was started in 1950 as a community chest founded by local business leaders who shared a vision of financially supporting programs that provide health and social services to the residents of Ozaukee County.
Today it invests in nonprofit programs that empower people to improve their lives through education, financial stability and health.
For more information and to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/3akpfze4. Anyone who would like to donate an item, can visit https://tinyurl.com/yv4wsh2w.
Anyone with questions can contact Bates-Nelson at 248-613-7855 or unitedwayno@gmail.com.