To invest in Wisconsin's transportation system, Governor Evers signed a $18.9 million contract to reconstruct and resurface portions of WIS 57, Green Bay Road, in the cities of Brown Deer and Mequon.
Work is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of March 7th, weather permitting. The project will wrap up in late Spring 2023.
Zignego Company is the prime contractor for the project and will implement the following:
Project Improvements
• New at-grade intersection at WIS 57 and WIS 100.
• New Roundabout at Green Bay and Teutonia Avenue
• Reconstruct WIS 100 between Kildeer Court and west of Deerbrook Trail.
• Reconstruct WIS 57 from Teutonia Avenue to Deerwood Drive.
• Rehabilitate WIS 57 from Deerwood Drive and Mequon Road.
• Signal improvements at Donges Bay Road.
Construction is scheduled for completion by late Spring 2023. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
Visit the project website at: Brown Deer Rd and Green Bay Rd Improvements.