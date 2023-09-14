OZAUKEE COUNTY — Two students from Grafton High School and one from Cedarburg High School have had their photography images chosen for display at the Photographic Society of America’s international conference in Williamsburg, Va., this month.
From Grafton High School, two students have gained recognition. Their teacher is Claire Butler. Lindy Nelson’s photo of a church door “To Be…” was chosen in the architecture category and in the scapes category, Amen Isler-Haar’s beautiful scene “Breaking Free” was accepted. From Deb Moertl’s class in Cedarburg, Ryan Gustafson’s photo “Starry Night” also gained recognition. His evening image is another in the architecture category.
As well as being on display, all three images will be part of a presentation shown twice during the conference. Each student will receive a special certificate. They will also get a copy of a brochure about this 2023 PSA Youth Showcase which will list each of their names, image title, school and location.
There were 90 schools from the United States and overseas participating this year with over 660 entries.