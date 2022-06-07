GRAFTON — A proposal for an event venue at the northeast corner of High Bluff and Lake Shore roads will not move forward, as it was found to not meet the intention and purpose of the town of Grafton code.
Proposed location of an event venue in the town of Grafton
The town’s Plan Commission last week denied a conditional use permit application from Bryan Gore to create the venue on his agriculturally zoned property at the intersection, which is adjacent to his residential property at 1776 Lake Shore Road.
“The crux of the denial was that when we included that provision in the code, the spirit and intent of the provision was to preserve some precious, pre-existing farmsteads that could be converted into this kind of venue,” Town Chairman Lester Bartel said.
Bartel noted that the agricultural property Gore applied for was a vacant parcel; it was not a case of historical buildings, a farmhouse or farmstead buildings being used or preserved for the event venue proposed.
Gore’s application was originally reviewed at the Plan Commission last month, at which time it was tabled for more information to be gathered and evaluated.
According to discussion between Gore and the Plan Commission then, he planned to host four small events per year with 20 to 40 people, and up to six or eight large events with up to 250 people. For the large events, he said he was considering weddings and possible corporate events.
Gore said parking would be handled on-site with valets, so as people arrived there would be event employees on hand to park the vehicles on a grass area on the site. The valets would also retrieve vehicles for people leaving, which would control traffic volumes as large events concluded.
Bartel said the traffic consideration was found to be a nonstarter. In rain, grass parking could be unfeasible and could cause overflow into street parking. The property is adjacent to Lions Den Gorge Nature Preserve, and with the traffic and parking in the area already increasing for the season, additional traffic would have exacerbated the situation.
Gore said a small building on the Twin Oaks property would be available to people, such as a bride or her parents, or musicians for events, who needed to prepare beforehand. He also noted in discussion that the gardens on his residential property could be made available for wedding ceremonies or photography.
This month it came back to last week’s Plan Commission meeting, at which the six Plan Commission members present voted unanimously against the permit application.
“There was no secret that the attraction of this location was on the residential property,” Bartel said.
The town code allows for event venues on agricultural properties as a conditional use, but it is not allowed on residential properties.
“Had we allowed that, anyone could apply for this and we’d have no argument against it,” Bartel added. “No one doubted that anything Bryan Gore set up would have been run beautifully.”