GRAFTON — It was the ears that the Petersen family saw first, the distinctly pointy tufted ears of a bobcat wandering through their backyard on Lake Shore Road in Grafton Wednesday evening.
One of the family’s dogs alerted the Petersens with a growl that wasn’t uncommon, considering their surroundings. Just south of Lions Den Nature Preserve and atop the Lake Michigan bluff, there is always a lot of wildlife for the dogs to peer out the windows at, Ryan Petersen said.
The family looked outside for a herd of deer, but saw none. Then they saw movement in the landscaping by their pool.
“Someone yelled fox! But as the animal continued to move and we could see the entire thing, we were shocked to see it was actually a bobcat,” Petersen said.
Brian Dhuey, a wildlife population and harvest assessment specialist at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said it is rare to actually spot a bobcat, but not because they aren’t living among us. They just hide themselves well.
“Bobcats are becoming a lot more common and they are diversifying their range,” Dhuey said. “So we’re not as concerned about it as we were 10, 15 years ago when bobcats were not nearly as common of a sighting.”
He said they are finding a niche in more populated areas because more of the food they eat is there.
Weighing an average of about 25 pounds, bobcats are considered meso or medium-size animals, unlike a cougar, mountain lion or bear, Dhuey said.
He said they primarily feed on the animals that are attracted to people’s yards, like rabbits and skunks, “though they can take larger prey, like deer.”
Domesticated animals such as cats and dogs under 20 pounds could potentially be a target, but Dhuey said those animals are also in the crosshairs of coyotes, great horned owls and other predator.
Dhuey said the DNR does not determine population estimates for counties, so he can’t say how many bobcats might be in Ozaukee County.
Petersen said the bobcat he saw was just casually strolling through their backyard and then walked to the edge of the bluff, near the family’s fire pit.
“As it neared our fire pit, a deer entered the yard from the right. The bobcat immediately darted behind one of the red chairs and just watched the deer,” Petersen said. “At this point, fearing a confrontation, we decided to make enough noise to scare both animals away. The bobcat headed down the bluff and we have not seen it since.”
Ozaukee County Conservation Warden Tony Young warned that bobcats are federally protected animals and should not be approached or hunted.
But Dhuey said there is one thing people can do.
“Consider it pretty cool,” he said. “Because they are pretty elusive, so the times you see one is pretty neat.”