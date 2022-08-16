Grafton girls’ lemonade stand to benefit Family Sharing, Grafton K-9 Foundation

GRAFTON - Two Grafton girls will host the second annual lemonade stand for charity this weekend.
Nine-year-old Kennedy Siewert and 12-year-old Addison Town will set up their stand at the corner of Falls Road and Shasta Avenue in the Falls Road Crossing subdivision from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
While the lemonade and cookies the girls will be offering will be free, the girls are asking for monetary donations for Family Sharing and the Grafton K-9 Foundation.
“This wonderful community-oriented event will be hosted by two enterprising young ladies,” said William Schmitz, neighborhood services liaison for the Grafton Police Department. “The lemonade and cookies the girls will have available for patrons will not have prices; rather they ask that people donate whatever amount they would like, which will be split by these two wonderful causes.”
Kennedy is a veteran of this endeavor, having held a similar sale last year. This year she has teamed up with Addison. Kennedy will be a fourth-grader at Kennedy Elementary School; Addison will be a seventh-grader at John Long Middle School this year.
Kennedy said the two girls are holding the sale because “We want to help people.”
They went online to seek suitable charities. The considered Family Sharing - which provides a food pantry for those in need - an easy choice.
But for their second choice, they saw that the Grafton Police Department is working to create a K-9 unit. Kennedy added that if people would like to give her a belated (or early - her birthday is in February) birthday gift of money, the girls will include those gifts to the two charities as well.
“We are extremely honored that Kennedy and Addison took the time to coordinate this fundraising drive for our K9 Foundation,” Schmitz said. “I am proud of these two girls for putting others before themselves. Their parents should be commended for raising servant-minded children.”
Julie Pahnke, Family Sharing community outreach manager, was equally impressed.
“Family Sharing is known for being For Ozaukee, From Ozaukee. To have such young community members, such as these girls, give their lemonade stand’s proceeds to support our Food Pantry and GPD brings such joy and gratitude to our hearts,” Pahnke said. “Their donation will help serve families in need across Ozaukee County.”