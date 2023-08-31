GRAFTON — Grafton High School held its second annual Freshman Black Hawk Kickstart Program Aug. 17, welcoming about 100 students who are in the class of 2027 to participate. Students went to three sessions:
- A GHS scavenger hunt, tour and information session, led by Greg Johnson, director of the GHS Counseling Department
- “Be the Best at GHS” academic success overview led by communication arts teacher Tracy Brogelman
- Team building activities led by physical education teacher Luke Menzel Students also enjoyed a frozen yogurt treat from the GHS School Store, The Hawks’ Nest.
GHS juniors and seniors served as Black Hawk Crew leaders who were assigned to each group to be their mentors and guides for the day.