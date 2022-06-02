GRAFTON — A Grafton student has the opportunity to go to Atlanta this summer for the national SkillsUSA competition, but the community is being asked to make his dream trip possible by supporting the funding needed.
Grafton High School seniors Owen Pryga and Michael Rose competed at the SkillsUSA state final earlier this month in the automotive maintenance and light repair category, with Rose earning the silver medal and Pryga bringing home the gold medal, qualifying him for the national SkillsUSA competition to be held in Atlanta this month.
“The national career and technical organization, SkillsUSA, organizes state finals competitions, like the one held in Madison, where students can demonstrate their levels of skill and 21st century technical savvy in over 70 different career areas,” said Nic Fullington, Grafton High School auto service tech instructor, in a statement after April’s state competition.
The national SkillsUSA competition includes more than 7,000 students from across the country competing in 70 different categories, and Pryga will represent Wisconsin in maintenance and light repair.
While Pryga has earned his place at the competition, the national competition is not funded. Now, he and his instructor are trying to pull together the funds required for them to attend the SkillsUSA national finals.
“The trip to national SkillsUSA in late June is an honor, but an unfunded one,” Fullington wrote in a recent statement. “Any individuals or businesses wishing to sponsor our travel, lodging and registration, which total over $6,000, are welcome to contact me at nfullington@grafton.k12.wi .us. Your tax-deductible donation to this worthy effort is always appreciated,” he said.
In the state competition earlier this spring, Pryga and Rose competed at workstations including engine overhaul, air conditioning, manual and automatic drive line, brakes, suspension and steering, electrical and electronic systems, engine performance, job interview, electronic data retrieval and a written automotive test.
In addition to Pryga and Rose’s top two finishes in automotive at state, Grafton High School junior Waylon Smith competed in the cabinetmaking category and placed sixth.
According to the SkillsUSA website: “SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. We help each student excel. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.”