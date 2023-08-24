GRAFTON — Join the Grafton Historical Society at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Rose-Harms Legion Post, 1540 13th Ave., for a fun evening hearing about the Wisconsin Supper Club experience with Ron Faiola, who delivers his presentation.
Faiola has been called “Wisconsin’s legacy filmmaker” and a “supper club guru.” His best-selling book series, “Wisconsin Supper Clubs: An Old Fashioned Experience” (2013) and “Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round” (2016), helped ignite supper club fever in the Badger State.
He was awarded a Gold Medal from the Midwest Independent Publishers Association in 2022 for his third book, “The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story: An Illustrated History, With Relish” (2021).
Faiola’s critically acclaimed documentary films have appeared on PBS stations nationwide and he has earned mentions in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, USA Today and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, as well as being interviewed by WGN’s Rick Kogan, Milk Street’s Christopher Kimball and travel expert Rudy Maxa.
Faiola was the drummer and former founding member of the Milwaukee punk rock band Couch Flambeau. He resides in a “Greendale Original” in the historic Village of Greendale.
For a list of more than 250 supper clubs in Wisconsin, visit the website www.WisconsinSupperClubs.com.