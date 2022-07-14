Grafton K9 fund almost at halfway mark

GRAFTON — Two recent donations have helped the Grafton Police Department get very close to the halfway mark of raising $100,000 by fall to start a K9 unit.
GPD spokesman officer Patrick Brock said the foundation Emma Loves Dogs donated $10,000 to the Grafton K9 Foundation and Grafton-based Exacto Spring Corp. donated $5,000.
Emma Loves Dogs was founded in honor of Emma Mertens, 8, of Hartland. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in early 2019. Her loves of dogs inspired her to ask for donations to local animal shelters instead of gifts for her birthday each year. She died in November 2019 and the foundation was launched on her 8th birthday.
In its first year, the foundation awarded over $90,000 to 29 animal shelters and 13 police K9 units.
“Both of these significant donations will help the Foundation purchase a dual purpose K9, receive the associated training and obtain the necessary equipment that is required,” Brock said.
The Grafton K9 Foundation now has about $49,000 of the $100,000 it needs to raise by fall.
Exacto Spring Corp. is spring wireform manufacturer of compression, torsion and extension springs, custom wireform products and medical products.
“It's great to see local businesses support our endeavors and also to receive support from Emma Loves Dogs, another great nonprofit organization that supports police canine units across the country and is based here in southeastern Wisconsin,” Brock said. “We're proud of our community and proud to be on #teamemma!”
NSeven Coffee Company in Grafton is also raising money for the dog by selling Grafton K9 Foundation T-shirts.
To make a contribution or to receive more information, contact Brock at pbrock@village.grafton.wi.us, Venmo @GraftonK9 or mail or deliver checks to the Grafton Police Department and made out to “Grafton K9 Foundation.”