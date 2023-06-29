GRAFTON — The vast limestone deposits in the region were important sources of revenue for the early settlers and constituted one of Grafton’s earliest industries. The first lime kiln was built in 1846 by Timothy Higgins on the south end of the village. The largest kiln was started in 1874 under the name of the Ormsby Lime Company. From 12 to 15 men were employed, and about 25 barrels of lime were produced per day.
The Milwaukee Falls Lime Company was incorporated on Sept. 9, 1890. At one point, nine kilns were operated in Grafton. In 1961 the abandoned site was sold to the village. It existed for 10 years as a dump, and then a park was created for the preserved kilns.
The site was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2012 as a tribute to the importance of this long-ago industry that was crucial to the development of early Grafton.