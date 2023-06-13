GRAFTON — The Grafton Lions Club presented four $1,000 scholarships at its monthly dinner meeting at Rose-Harms Legion in Grafton in May.
One Grafton Leo scholarship and three Lions scholarships were awarded. Recipients were judged on school and community activities, volunteerism, helping other students, character, integrity and ethical standards.
The Leo scholarship was awarded to Jordan Guerra, who received the Lions Citizenship Award. Guerra plans to attend Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, majoring in digital media technologies and digital marketing.
The Lions scholarships were awarded to Lili Hansen, Linnea Wheeler and Grace Viesselmann.
Hansen will be attending the University of Wisconsin– Madison, where she plans to major in biomedical engineering and go on to get a master’s degree to become a physician assistant.
Wheeler will be attending the University of Pittsburgh and plans to major in linguistics and ultimately get her doctorate in linguistics. She plans to do research in language acquisition.
Viesselmann, at the time of the scholarship, was deciding between the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she plans to major in biology/pre-pharmacy.
Her career goal is to work in medicine. She wants to become a pharmacist, with an emphasis on research and drug development.