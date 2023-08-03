Firefighters, paramedics and EMTs are invited and are served a picnic dinner and each attendee received a raffle prize donated by the Grafton Lions Club members. Many Lions Club members were there for this fun evening to meet and thank these special people for all they do to keep the community safe.
Firefighters, paramedics and EMTs are invited and are served a picnic dinner and each attendee received a raffle prize donated by the Grafton Lions Club members. Many Lions Club members were there for this fun evening to meet and thank these special people for all they do to keep the community safe.
Firefighters, paramedics and EMTs are invited and are served a picnic dinner and each attendee received a raffle prize donated by the Grafton Lions Club members. Many Lions Club members were there for this fun evening to meet and thank these special people for all they do to keep the community safe.
Photo courtesy of the Grafton Lions Club
Firefighters, paramedics and EMTs are invited and are served a picnic dinner and each attendee received a raffle prize donated by the Grafton Lions Club members. Many Lions Club members were there for this fun evening to meet and thank these special people for all they do to keep the community safe.