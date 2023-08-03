GRAFTON — For children born with an illness or disability, life may mean a process of adapting to the world outside.
The Wisconsin Lions Camp, located in Rosholt, is a source where these youngsters can find a place for one week in the summer where the world adapts to them. For 66 years, the camp has been offering the camping experience to children with diabetes, loss of hearing or sight, intellectual disabilities or autism.
Camp is an opportunity for campers to experience independence away from their families in a safe environment.
The Grafton Lions Club will host its inaugural 5K Run/Walk to support Lions Camp for Kids Aug. 12. The goal is to raise money so more children with diabetes can participate in the summer camp experience.
“Fundraising is crucial,” said John Gassert, a Grafton Lion and Wisconsin Lions Foundation director. “It costs approximately $1,000 for a child to attend the camp for one week. Campers come from Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Washington, Dodge and Waukesha counties. No family is charged for attending; costs are covered completely by the Wisconsin Lions Foundation. During the past 20 years, our local organization has donated more than $65,000 to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation, which funds the camp.”
John Krueger, a Grafton Lion and run/walk organizer and co-host, along with his wife, Debbie, said the Grafton Lions feel the money is well spent.
“The camp can be life-changing for the young campers and for their families too,” Krueger said. “The camp is a place where they find friends who are facing the same health and social challenges. There is a lot of comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Friendships begun at the camp can continue for many years.'
The 5K Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m. in Grafton Lions Park, 1121 Keup Road. Participants can register at the Grafton Lions website, www.graftonlions.com or www.runsignup.com/race/wi/graftonlions5Krunwalk. Registration fee is $32.50.