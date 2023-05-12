GRAFTON — A John Long Middle School teacher was arrested after allegedly threatening his students with several disturbing statements.
According to the Grafton Police Department, officers responded to a report that an unidentified seventh-grade teacher made alarming and inappropriate statements toward students in his classroom. He was arrested for terrorist threats and exposing a child to harmful material, descriptions or narrations, which are both felonies.
The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. Friday when a student texted his mother from class that his teacher made threatening statements and that he owned 17 guns, according to police. Officers investigated the statements and confirmed the teacher did admit, during a meeting with the school principal, that he made threatening statements out of anger.
Police said the teacher became furious after he discovered a student’s artwork and a notebook with swastikas drawn on them. The teacher, who is Jewish, said he would send his daughter to their homes with a baseball bat, go scorched earth on them and wished pain upon them and their families, according to police.
The teacher did not wish to speak with the investigating officer without representation, according to police. He was taken to the Ozaukee County Jail, where he awaits arraignment.
Grafton School District Superintendent Jeff Nelson informed families and staff of the situation, noting that the teacher was escorted from the building and placed on leave.
“This morning at John Long Middle School administration was informed of an issue regarding the inappropriate and unprofessional behavior of a staff member. An investigation was immediately conducted and the teacher was immediately placed on leave and escorted from the building. This staff member will continue to be on leave and will not have contact with students until we complete our investigation,” Nelson said, adding that another teacher stepped in to ensure that all students were safe and that learning could continue.
“We have offered reassurance and support and will continue to do so as we attend to our students’ needs,” Nelson said.