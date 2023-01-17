GRAFTON - After applying numerous bandages over the years to the aging pavilion in Grafton’s Veterans Memorial Park, the village will now consider replacing it with a year-round shelter that would be only the second in the village available for rental all year.
Current estimates put the cost of a new pavilion between $1.2 million and $1.78 million, though grants, donations and other sources would be sought to fund it.
The Parks and Recreation Board will discuss the plans at its meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
According to information included in the meeting packet, the original shelter at the park on Wisconsin Street was built in 1982. In 1984, the park restrooms were reported to be in poor condition and replaced/added to the shelter in 1995.
In February 2021, bids were requested to replace the shelter and only one bid was received, exceeding the funds that were available, so no work was done at that time.
In the spring of 2022 work was done to improve the stability and safety of the shelter. Three posts on the east side of the shelter and four corner posts were replaced at a cost of $23,200. Later that year, staff started an effort to replace the aging structure. They are working with park planning consultants from Parkitecture + Planning on two options for a new shelter:
n Option 1 is a 5,478-square-foot building with an estimated cost of $1.78 million dollars. The building includes a flexible area with picnic tables that can be open air or enclosed (128-person capacity), indoor multipurpose room (88-person capacity), restrooms, kitchen, mechanical room and storage.
n Option 2 is a scaled down version of Option 1 and is a 3,735-square-foot building with an estimated cost of $1.2 million dollars. The building includes a flexible area with picnic tables that can be open air or enclosed (64-person capacity), indoor multipurpose room (72-person capacity), restrooms, kitchen and mechanical room.
The new shelter will continue to be used for community events and will provide a new year-round facility for private rentals, for which there is a high demand, according to village information.
“The Parks Department annually turns people away who cannot reserve the indoor space in the Zaun Pavilion,” according to staff comments.
The new pavilion is also expected to help with recreation programming for the department as the multipurpose room will give the village another programmable space. Programs could be offered during the week Monday through Thursday leaving the weekends open for rentals and special events. When programming is not occurring, the space would be available for rent.
This project is anticipated to be funded through multiple sources, including but not limited to federal ARPA funds, private donations, tourism entity funding assistance, possible tax levy assistance and if necessary, the village can pursue borrowing funds, according to the staff report.
“The intent is to pursue private donations to the extent practical for a project of this size and scope,” the report said. “Donations may be able to be directed through the Friends of the Grafton Parks non-profit group in order to provide a tax incentive for donors, but this will need to be clarified.”