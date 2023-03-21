Grafton PD names Eric Sutherland as next assistant chief

GRAFTON — Grafton Police Sgt. Eric Sutherland, who started with the department as an officer in 1995, is next in line to carry on the duties as assistant chief.
Chief Jeff Caponera recommended Sutherland last month to the Police and Fire Commission to serve as the replacement for Emmett Grissom, who’s retiring effective April 4, after 34 years with the department. The PFC’s decision to have Sutherland fill the role was unanimous.
“I am excited about this opportunity,” Caponera said. “Sgt. Sutherland brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position. His leadership will undoubtedly help carry our agency forward.”
According to a press release, Sutherland was assigned as the department’s first investigator in 2006. A year later, he was promoted to sergeant, and in 2020, to detective sergeant, where he oversees the criminal investigations unit, school resource officer program and property and evidence section.
“As the department’s first investigator, Eric played a vital role in the position’s evolution and collaborative partnerships that would prove critical in solving crimes,” the press release said.
The sergeant coordinated and led the development of the first departmentwide Active-Shooter Program, which proved essential and effective in helping reduce gun-related crimes.
“I am proud to have initiated and led multi-agency task force teams representing local, state and federal organizations to solve crimes and enhance community safety,” Sutherland said. “Collaboration is key to addressing crime and community safety.”
Sutherland earned his Masters in Criminal Justice from the University of Colorado and holds a Bachelor in Sociology and Philosophy from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse.
In addition to his academic accomplishments, he served in the Marine Corps Reserve during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, leading a 42-person rifle platoon.
“My military experience served me well as a gateway into law enforcement,” he said.
A few of Sutherland’s other notable achievements include receiving the FBI LEEDA Trilogy award — a three course leadership program hosted by the FBI, being selected as officer of the year in 2014 and accepting a commendation for his leadership and valor during an active-shooter incident in 2015.
He also volunteers as a Relocation Assistance Volunteer at the Milwaukee Wounded Warrior foundation.
Sutherland will be sworn in as the new assistant chief April 5.