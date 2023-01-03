GRAFTON - Grafton will expand its River Bend Meadows Subdivision - located west of Port Washington Road - with the addition of a 10.8 acre park.
The Grafton Plan Commission approved a site plan for River Bend Park located on the west side of the subdivision during its Dec. 20 meeting. The Parks and Recreation Department intends to begin construction on the park’s next phase in the spring.
According to information provided to the Plan Commission, the site grading, perimeter pedestrian path and half of the parking lot have been constructed. Other planned improvements include an increased parking lot, playground, splash pad, basketball court, pickleball courts and an informal baseball field.
A shelter with restrooms and space for the splash pad equipment will be placed at the northwest corner of the park.
The next steps involve Community Development Director Jessica Wolff approving detailed landscaping and lighting plans for the park, as well as having the final site plan OK’d by Wolff, Fire Chief Bill Rice and Village Engineer Amber Thomas, according to village document.
Also at the meeting, the Plan Commission approved the comprehensive plan amendment for the The Season apartment development at 754 Port Washington Road.
The plan calls for a multi-family complex with 280 units, with a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The estimated 46 acres in the town of Grafton, is currently zoned for office use. The village’s Future Land Use Map would change that to multi-family residential.