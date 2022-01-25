Grafton Police arrest Wisconsin Capitol police officer for child enticement

GRAFTON — A former Wisconsin Capitol police officer was arrested and charged with child enticement-expose sex organs after the Grafton Police Department investigated an allegation of inappropriate sexual conduct.
Brett Pekera, 34 of Grafton, was employed by the Wisconsin State Capitol Police as a police officer at the time of the incident and has since resigned, according to a Grafton Police Department press release.
The Ozaukee County Department of Human Services alerted Grafton Police detectives to the report on Dec. 28, 2021. The incident allegedly occurred two years ago, when the victim, who was 16 years old at the time, was invited by Pekera to his home to “play video games,” according to the press release.
Pekera allegedly escorted the victim to the basement where he provided her alcohol and encouraged her to play drinking games with him, the press release said. The victim alleges that after playing the “drinking game,” the two of them retreated to another room where they played video games.
The press release states that Pekera allegedly created rules to the game that eventually resulted in the victim being partially unclothed and him being fully disrobed, exposing his genitals.
“This type of behavior is grossly unacceptable from anyone, let alone someone who is supposed to protect and serve,” said Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera in the press release. “Pekera will be held accountable for his actions, for tarnishing the badge and the inherent principles this noble profession stands for," Caponera said. "I applaud the immense courage of the victim for coming forward and sharing her unfortunate experience; you are an example for others put in similar situations to see your strength.”
Pekera is currently out on a $25,000 cash bail and is ordered to not have any contact with persons under the age of 18 without supervision, not leave the state of Wisconsin, no possess any weapons, absolute sobriety and to surrender his passport.