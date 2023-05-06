GRAFTON - Grafton police responded to a report of four adults who allegedly overdosed on cocaine in a home on the 1700 block of Falls Road this morning, according to a press release from the Grafton Police Department.
The adults, all in their twenties, were transported to area hospitals. Two of the four adults are being treated and expected to survive. One person is in grave condition and one is in critical condition and undergoing surgery after having her face mauled by a dog in the home, according to the press release.
Officer received a report at approximately 4:45 a.m. from someone in the home that four people had overdosed and CPR was being performed on one of the people, the press release states.
When officers arrived, they administered several doses of Narcan to three of the people, according to the press release. Officers also saw that a female had major facial trauma from what they later learned was a dog attack.
Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera said the investigation is ongoing and there are many unknown details at this time.
“We do know that the group was partying together at a bar in the Saukville area earlier,” he added. “We have information that the drugs were purchased at the bar.”
The press release stated that police investigators found numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home and are seeking a search warrant to obtain additional evidence. The three dogs were removed from the home and placed in quarantine at the Ozaukee Humane Society.
Several law enforcement and fire agencies responded to assist.
“We are grateful for the mutual aid we received from our surrounding communities. The scene was chaotic, and their prompt response was greatly appreciated,” Caponera said.
This is an active investigation. No further information is being release at this time.