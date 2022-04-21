GRAFTON - Grafton High School students made a strong showing this year at the state SkillsUSA competition, as two brought home medals and another placed in the top 10 of his category.
Grafton High School seniors Owen Pryga and Michael Rose competed at the SkillsUSA state final earlier this month in the automotive maintenance and light repair category, with Pryga bringing home the gold medal and Rose earning the silver medal.
“The national career and technical organization, SkillsUSA, organizes state finals competitions, like the one held (April 5 and April 6) in Madison, where students can demonstrate their levels of skill and 21st-century technical savvy in over 70 different career areas,” said Nic Fullington, Grafton High Schools auto service tech instructor, in a statement.
The competition entailed high school and technical college students working on 12 automotive workstations for nearly four hours. At each workstation, the student competitors showcased their understanding of theory, diagnostic problem solving and repair skills, according to information from Fullington.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a print subscription to the News Graphic: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
Workstations at this year’s SkillsUSA auto competition included engine overhaul, air conditioning, manual and automatic drive line, brakes, suspension and steering, electrical and electronic systems, engine performance, job interview, electronic data retrieval and a written automotive test.
With the state win in Madison, Pryga qualified for the national SkillsUSA competition to be held in Atlanta in June. The competition includes more than 7,000 students from across the nation competing in 70 different categories, and Pryga will represent Wisconsin in maintenance and light repair.
At the state competition this month, Grafton High School was also represented by junior Waylon Smith, who competed in the cabinetmaking category. He placed sixth in the state.
“Faced with a pile of raw materials at 7:30 in the morning, Waylon had about seven hours to construct a night stand. When the sawdust cleared and judging was complete, Waylon had an impressive finished cabinet,” Fullington said.
According to the SkillsUSA website: “SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. We help each student excel. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.”