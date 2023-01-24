GRAFTON — The Grafton Plan Commission today will take up a revised concept plan for the Grafton Triangle, a proposed development that would bring apartments and commercial space to the triangle of land between Washington Street, 17th Avenue and Grafton Avenue in the village.
The village of Grafton Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today at the Grafton Village Hall, 860 Badger Circle.
“The site is approximately 3 acres and will encompass five existing parcels and a portion of the Grafton Avenue right-ofway south of Sunset Court,” according to a report on the concept plan from Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff wrote in a report to the Plan Commission.
The Grafton Triangle, first presented in October, is being brought forward by the development firm Three Leaf Partners. The new concept to be considered tonight is notably scaled back from the first concept a few months ago, when commissioners expressed concerns that it was too large and too dense for the space.
The concept under review this week is a three- to four-story building for the site at 17th Avenue and Washington Street. It will include 135 market-rate apartments and 4,600 square feet of commercial space.
The original concept last year was for a four- to five-story building containing 180 apartments, according to Plan Commission materials from October.
The materials included in the packet indicated no tenant has been named for the commercial space, which is planned for the ground floor of the building. The apartments would be a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, which is the same as the October concept.
Concerns expressed during October’s public hearing on the matter included traffic, potential safety problems from increased traffic, architecture, the lack of green space that would be left and noise and light pollution.
The packet for tonight’s meeting did include an initial memo from a traffic study, which the developer and village have been working on, though Wolff’s report noted that “The traffic study effort has been paused until the final apartment unit count has been determined.”
The concept review is an early development phase, in which developers receive feedback from the Plan Commission on their idea. It does not include formal action, but can indicate whether the project is likely to move forward.
If the Grafton Triangle concept does move forward, it would still require numerous approvals before any actual development could take place. Wolff’s report noted Three Leaf Partners would submit a comprehensive plan amendment approved by the Plan Commission and Village Board, Architectural Review Board approval, rezoning, certified survey map and site plan approvals at future meetings.
According to a plan of operations document submitted by the developer, they hope to begin development of the mixed use project in the fall of this year, with construction complete in the 202425 winter.
The Plan Commission will also take up two business items at tonight’s meeting. First, there is a public hearing and action scheduled for a conditional use application for a Merle Norman Cosmetic store to go into 1208 12th Avenue.
There is also a conditional use permit request for warehousing at 900-E Cheyenne Avenue. That application is from Curia, to use the space for storing equipment and spare parts for their existing facility at 870 Badger Circle, according to a Plan Commission memo.