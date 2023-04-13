GRAFTON — The Grafton Village Board and community recognized 40 years of combined service to the village at its April 6 meeting. Honored were Grafton Village President Jim Brunnquell, left, who was first elected to the position in 2003. He served six years as a village trustee prior to that.
Trustee Dave Antoine, right, has served on the board since April 2011.
Trustee Tom Krueger, pictured on the screen via Zoom, was elected to the board in 2015, after retiring as the village utility director. All three have chosen not to seek another term.