PORT WASHINGTON – Friedens Church in Port Washington will be hosting GriefShare for individuals looking for a support group to help them through the process of grieving a loved one.
Sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays for 13 weeks, beginning Sept. 11 at the church, 454 N. Milwaukee St., Port Washington.
A GriefShare support group is a safe, welcoming place where participants learn helpful ways of coping with grief and gain support each step of the way. Over 1 million people have found hope and healing through Grief-Share.
The class is open to the public. The cost is $20 per person. Registration is available at www.friedenschurch.org/events.
To learn more, call the church at 262-284-2471.