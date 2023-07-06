OZAUKEE COUNTY — Amanda Gronemeyer was awarded a $2,000 scholarship by Ozaukee Master Gardeners (OzMGs) Association.
“Your recommendations, awards, and work in your community reflect your dedication to your work as a student and arborist-to-be,” said Mary Reilly-Kliss, OzMG president.
Gronemeyer is entering her second year in the MATC landscape horticulture program with an interest in arboriculture. But she is more than a student, as one MATC instructor explains.
She “goes well above what is expected of her in classes … pushes herself to try new things and almost never says no to an opportunity to immerse herself in the industry … (She) has managed to attend both of our national school trips, compete in the National Collegiate Landscape Competition, work as a student worker within our (horticulture) department, serve as our HORT Club secretary, complete a full load of classes, volunteer in the community, and still work her job with the Plymouth Department of Public Works … I can’t think of a student with better character, as she is constantly positive, kind, inquisitive, driven, intelligent and resourceful … Amanda will ultimately become a great leader within our industry and community, as she has already committed to, and excelled in, leadership roles within our HORT club.”
The main mission of OzMGs is to educate. The association provides learning opportunities for its members and the general public through garden projects, a speaker’s series, workshops and community outreach.
Most of its funds are raised at the annual plant sale which, in 2023, was moved to the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds.