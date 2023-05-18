GRAFTON — Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee will hold its spring tool, hardware and home goods overstock sale from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Drive, Grafton.
Volunteers have been very busy organizing and pricing brand new merchandise that has been donated by Ace Hardware in Grafton and other donors, as well as some used tools from supporters of HFHOZ. In addition to electrical, painting, plumbing supplies and tools, there will also be a selection of home goods and yard care items, including a very gently used chipper.
The event is being sponsored by Mel’s Charities and Turnhall Financial Group of Thrivent, who have covered the cost of the event space.
All funds raised from the sale will help fund Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee’s next build slated to start next fall in Port Washington. HFHOZ needs to raise about $175,000 to start its next home.
Those who cannot make it to the sale or would like to help HFHOZ keep building can send donations to Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee, 2360 Dakota Drive, Grafton WI 53024, or donate online at www.ozhh.org, or you can bring along your donation to the event.
While HFHOZ officials are working to raise funds for their next build, they are focusing on Home Preservation Program projects (formerly called A Brush With Kindness). Through this program, HFHOZ performs repair projects meant to keep families in safe living conditions. Handrails, wheelchair ramps and grab bars are common items to install, helping with accessibility and safety. Occasional projects include painting, soffit and fascia repair, roof leak repair and emergency HVAC repair (done by professionals) for income challenged clients.
Habitat for Humanity International also encourages affiliates like HFHOZ to help qualified families/individuals with aging-in-place with repairs and modifications.
Anyone who is learning more about the HFHOZ Home Preservation program should contact them through the website, www.ozhh.org.